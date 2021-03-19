WB Assembly polls: TMC delegation to meet ECI on Friday
Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentary delegation is scheduled to meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday in Delhi at 12 noon.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 10:20 IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentary delegation is scheduled to meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday in Delhi at 12 noon. The meeting will see discussions on important issues related to free and fair conduct of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.
Saugata Roy, Yashwant Sinha, Md Nadimul Haque, Pratima Mondal, and Mahua Moitra will be representing the Trinamool Congress. Yashwant Sinha, who had recently joined the Trinamool Congress, was appointed the Vice President of the Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of the Assembly polls.
Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EC likely to appoint 500 observes for West Bengal assembly polls
Mamata Banerjee to contest WB Assembly polls from Nandigram; TMC announces list of 291 candidates
WB Assembly polls: TMC election panel to meet, list of candidates likely today
West Bengal assembly polls: BJP releases first list of candidates for 57 seats.
Denied poll ticket, sitting Trinamool Congress MLAs Rabindranath Bhattacharya, Sonali Guha join BJP.