Left Menu

Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 14 years

Singapore's anti-narcotics agency has made its biggest seizure of cannabis in 14 years after conducting a series of raids this week in the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest drug laws including capital punishment.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 19-03-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 10:52 IST
Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 14 years
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore's anti-narcotics agency has made its biggest seizure of cannabis in 14 years after conducting a series of raids this week in the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest drug laws including capital punishment. A total of more than 35 kg (77 lb) of narcotics including about 20.5 kg of cannabis, as well as heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and other drugs were seized in the raids, Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

"This operation shows that cannabis remains a clear and present threat to society," a CNB spokesman told a briefing on Thursday. Three Singaporean men, aged between 27 and 33, were arrested over the haul estimated to be worth close to S$1.7 million ($1.26 million).

The last seizure of cannabis on this scale was in April 2007, when about 20.6 kg was seized. While many countries in the world are moving to decriminalize cannabis for recreational, medical, and scientific uses, Singapore shows no sign of relaxing its stance. "Many pro-cannabis lobby groups continue to make many unverified claims to encourage the use of cannabis, despite robust and well-documented studies on the harms of cannabis," the CNB spokesman said.

The Southeast Asian nation said last year it was disappointed with the United Nations for removing cannabis from the most tightly controlled category of narcotic drugs. The wealthy city-state has a zero-tolerance policy for drugs and imposes long jail terms or the death penalty in some cases. It has hanged hundreds of people - including dozens of foreigners - for narcotics offenses over past decades, rights groups say.

The trafficking of more than 500 grams of cannabis can carry the death penalty in Singapore. ($1 = 1.3439 Singapore dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Looking forward to spending time with my fans': Rani Mukerji on celebrating her birthday

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is turning a year older this Sunday. This year, she wants to bring in her birthday with her fans before she celebrates it with her family and heres how Rani, who has decided to stay away from social media, will b...

Flexible workspaces to lease 3 million square feet of space in 2021: Colliers

In 2021, flexible workspace operators are likely to lease about 3 million square feet of space across the top six Indian cities, as operators are likely to focus on signing large enterprise-level deals and cut down on speculative centers. D...

Hope for mango traders in Pune as customers increase

Punes Alphonso mangoes traders, who had suffered losses last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, believe that the situation is improving as the demand and price of mangoes have witnessed a spike this year. Last year, due to coronavirus outbr...

Netflix's 'Ajeeb Daastaans' teaser out, film to release on April 16

The release date of Netflixs upcoming anthology Ajeeb Daastaans was revealed along with the intriguing teaser of the film on Friday. The 58-second teaser gives a glimpse of unusual and unexpected stories that delve into fractured relationsh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021