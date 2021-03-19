Left Menu

CRPF Assistant Commandant dies during SPG pre-induction test in Delhi

Assistant commandant rank official of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died on Thursday night after he fainted during a pre-induction test for the Special Protection Group.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 11:07 IST
Assistant commandant rank official of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died on Thursday night after he fainted during a pre-induction test for the Special Protection Group. The officer has been identified as James Das Nayak, who was admitted to a hospital after he fainted and fell down during the SPG pre-induction. An official said that he ran around 2.4 kilometres and before finishing the line, he fell down.

The official also said that due to the demise of the officer, the mess night and cultural programme organised on the occasion of the 82nd CRPF Anniversary celebration, which was scheduled to take place on March 19 and 20 respectively, were cancelled. The officer had sustained an injury yesterday and was admitted to the Venketeshwar Hospital for treatment. He succumbed to the injury and passed away here today, said the official. (ANI)

