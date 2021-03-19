CRPF organises free medical camp in Srinagar

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday organised a free medical health check-up camp and distributed free medicines during the 'Civil Action Programme' in Srinagar's Nishat area. The health camp was organised by the 54 Battalion of CRPF.

"Our medical camp is a means of reaching out to the general public. Our battalion will conduct this program at six locations across the valley," said VP Tripathi, Commanding Officer, CRPF. "We are providing treatment for common diseases, seasonal illnesses, and also if there is a need to involve expert, we are providing that," he added.

Residents of the area appreciated the CRPF initiative. A local, Sameer Ahmad Khan, after getting a check-up, said, "We are very thankful for this camp. The medicines are quite expensive outside. We have to spend Rs 1000-2000 on them. The doctors are also very good. People are getting check-ups done quite smoothly."

Earlier, on Sunday, the 72 Battalion of CRPF had organised a free medical health check-up camp and distributed free medicines in Dangri Ashram village of Rajouri district. (ANI)

