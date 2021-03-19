Left Menu

Maharashtra ATS to seek Sachin Waze's custody for probe into Mansukh Hiren death case

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA), now the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will be seeking custody of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the Mansukh Hiren death case, top sources of ATS confirmed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-03-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 11:30 IST
Maharashtra ATS to seek Sachin Waze's custody for probe into Mansukh Hiren death case
Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA), now the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will be seeking custody of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the Mansukh Hiren death case, top sources of ATS confirmed. As per sources, the ATS will oppose the anticipatory bail application of Sachin Waze in Thane Sessions Court today.

Waze had moved Thane Sessions court seeking anticipatory bail. Meanwhile, the NIA on Wednesday confirmed that the person, seen in a CCTV grab walking near Mukesh Ambani's residence on the night of February 25 when an explosive-laden vehicle was found, was Sachin Waze.

NIA was investigating a CCTV visual that surfaced on Monday showing a person walking near Ambani's residence, on the night an explosive-laden vehicle was found, wearing what initially seemed like a PPE (Personal protective equipment). Waze was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in the death case of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found on Carmichael Raod outside Antilia on February 25.

Hiren was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. Waze was sent to NIA custody till March 25 on Sunday. He had on Saturday moved an anticipatory bail application at Thane District and Sessions Court.

The matter briefly came up for hearing on March 12 but the court refused to give Waze interim relief and issued notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing on March 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vera Farmiga to play lead role in Apple's Hurricane Katrina series 'Five Days at Memorial

Actor Vera Farmiga is set to star in Apple TV Plus limited series Five Days at Memorial, which chronicles events in the immediate aftermath of 2005s Hurricane Katrina. According to Deadline, the show is based on non-fiction book Five Days a...

'Looking forward to spending time with my fans': Rani Mukerji on celebrating her birthday

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is turning a year older this Sunday. This year, she wants to bring in her birthday with her fans before she celebrates it with her family and heres how Rani, who has decided to stay away from social media, will b...

Flexible workspaces to lease 3 million square feet of space in 2021: Colliers

In 2021, flexible workspace operators are likely to lease about 3 million square feet of space across the top six Indian cities, as operators are likely to focus on signing large enterprise-level deals and cut down on speculative centers. D...

Hope for mango traders in Pune as customers increase

Punes Alphonso mangoes traders, who had suffered losses last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, believe that the situation is improving as the demand and price of mangoes have witnessed a spike this year. Last year, due to coronavirus outbr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021