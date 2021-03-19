Maharashtra ATS to seek Sachin Waze's custody for probe into Mansukh Hiren death case
After the National Investigation Agency (NIA), now the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will be seeking custody of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the Mansukh Hiren death case, top sources of ATS confirmed.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-03-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 11:30 IST
After the National Investigation Agency (NIA), now the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will be seeking custody of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the Mansukh Hiren death case, top sources of ATS confirmed. As per sources, the ATS will oppose the anticipatory bail application of Sachin Waze in Thane Sessions Court today.
Waze had moved Thane Sessions court seeking anticipatory bail. Meanwhile, the NIA on Wednesday confirmed that the person, seen in a CCTV grab walking near Mukesh Ambani's residence on the night of February 25 when an explosive-laden vehicle was found, was Sachin Waze.
NIA was investigating a CCTV visual that surfaced on Monday showing a person walking near Ambani's residence, on the night an explosive-laden vehicle was found, wearing what initially seemed like a PPE (Personal protective equipment). Waze was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in the death case of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found on Carmichael Raod outside Antilia on February 25.
Hiren was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. Waze was sent to NIA custody till March 25 on Sunday. He had on Saturday moved an anticipatory bail application at Thane District and Sessions Court.
The matter briefly came up for hearing on March 12 but the court refused to give Waze interim relief and issued notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing on March 19. (ANI)
