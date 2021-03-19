Left Menu

PTI | Banda(Up) | Updated: 19-03-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 11:47 IST
Woman allegedly raped for 2 years in UP

A 22-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped for two years by a man on the false promise of marriage here, police said on Friday.

The woman, who hailed from Mahoba district, lodged a complaint on Thursday evening at City Kotwali police station following which an FIR was registered against the accused.

She alleged that Utkarsh Sachan (25), who lived in her neighbourhood, had been raping her since the past two years on the promise of marriage, Station House Officer Jaishyam Shukla said.

He also threatened to kill her when she finally asked him to marry her, Shukla said.

The accused, who hailed from Hamirpur, had shifted to Kanpur about a month ago after he got a job there. The woman was sent for medical examination and teams were sent to Hamirpur and Kanpur to nab the accused, the SHO said PTI COR SAB MGA MGA AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

