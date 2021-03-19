Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:33 IST
DGP-rank IPS officer in TN facing sexual harassment probe suspended

A former special DGP level official, charged with sexually harassing a woman subordinate officer, has been placed under suspension, days after the Madras High Court made a recommendation in this connection, official sources said on Friday.

He was suspended by the government in concurrence with the Election Commission and the order to this effect was issued late on Thursday, they said.

The officer, against whom the Madras High Court has taken up a case on its own, besides monitoring the probe by the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID), had been earlier placed under 'compulsory wait'.

The CB-CID had registered an FIR against the former Special DGP over sexual harassment allegations, levelled by a subordinate woman IPS officer.

The Election Commission had earlier ordered the suspension of a then Superintendent of Police, whose name also figures in the FIR. He allegedly prevented the woman officer from proceeding to the city to file a complaint against her senior.

Earlier, the State government had also constituted an Internal Complaints Committee, days after the woman filed the complaint accusing the top IPS officer of sexual harassment when they were deputed on duty during a recent tour of the Chief Minister.

The Madras High Court, which is monitoring the probe, had strongly recommended to the State government to suspend the official, saying such a move ''will bring in more confidence in the perception of the general public that the issue has been taken up with all seriousness and the investigation will progress in a free and fair manner.'' Initiation of disciplinary proceedings such as suspension from service must be done to ensure that the delinquent officer does not misuse his official position and the investigation can be carried out in a free and fair manner, the court had said.PTI JSP SA SS PTI PTI PTI

