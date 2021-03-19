No reason for French people to reject AstraZeneca COVID vaccine - government spokesman

No reason for French people to reject AstraZeneca COVID vaccine - government spokesmanReuters | Paris | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:35 IST
There is no reason for the French people to turn down the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told RTL radio on Friday. France is due to resume the use of the vaccine on Friday, after the European Union's drug watchdog said on Thursday it was convinced its benefits outweighed any risks, following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex is due to get the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine himself on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
