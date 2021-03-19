Left Menu

HC refuses to stay summons issued to Mehbooba Mufti by ED in PMLA case

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has been summoned for March 22.Senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, representing Mufti, urged the court to ask ED not to insist for her personal presence as was done earlier.To this, the bench said, We are not giving any stay. She has also sought an interim stay on the summons until the question of law in relation to constitutionality of Section 50 of the Act is decided.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:43 IST
HC refuses to stay summons issued to Mehbooba Mufti by ED in PMLA case

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to stay summons issued to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said they are not granting any relief to the PDP leader.

The court asked the ED to file a short note of submission along with compilation of judgements relied upon by them before the next date on April 16.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, said Mufti just has to appear before the officials.

The ED, which had earlier summoned Mufti for March 15, has not been issued summons for March 22. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has been summoned for March 22.

Senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, representing Mufti, urged the court to ask ED not to insist for her personal presence as was done earlier.

To this, the bench said, ''We are not giving any stay. We are not granting any relief.'' Mufti has sought quashing of summons issued to her by the ED in a money laundering case.

She has also sought to declare section 50 (power of ED officer to record statement) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as void and inoperative, being unfairly discriminatory, bereft of safeguards, and violative of Article 20(3) of the Constitution. She has also sought an interim stay on the summons until the question of law in relation to constitutionality of Section 50 of the Act is decided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC agrees to hear PIL on providing details of candidates on EVMs and not just party symbols

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to issue notice, but asked the petitioner, BJP leader and lawyer, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, to serve a copy to the Attorney General AG K K Venugopal, on his plea seeking a direction to use the name, age, qu...

New Campaign in Karnataka Warns Tobacco Users of the Dangers of Tobacco Use

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Tobacco use is the leading preventable killer in the world, and in India it is responsible for around 1 million deaths annually. To reduce the burden of tobacco use, today the state health dep...

US, China spar over world order during their first meeting under Biden

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Friday bluntly told Chinas top diplomats that its actions threatened the rules-based order that maintains global stability, as the two countries had a tense exchange during their first in-person high-le...

Lockdown worries, oil drag European stocks lower

European stocks slid on Friday, erasing a large part of the weekly gains, after France imposed fresh regional lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid signs of slowing vaccination in some countries.The pan-European STOXX 600 fel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021