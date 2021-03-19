Hungary to team up with like-minded nationalists in Poland, Italy - Orban

Hungary's nationalists will team up with like-minded parties in Italy and Poland to reorganise European right-wing politics, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Orban's ruling Fidesz party on Thursday submitted its resignation from the European People's Party, the mainstream conservative grouping in the European parliament.

Orban said Fidesz had politically drifted away from the EPP in recent years on issues including taxation, migration and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

