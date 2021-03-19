Hungary to team up with like-minded nationalists in Poland, Italy - Orban

Hungary to team up with like-minded nationalists in Poland, Italy - OrbanReuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:47 IST
Hungary's nationalists will team up with like-minded parties in Italy and Poland to reorganise European right-wing politics, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
Orban's ruling Fidesz party on Thursday submitted its resignation from the European People's Party, the mainstream conservative grouping in the European parliament.
Orban said Fidesz had politically drifted away from the EPP in recent years on issues including taxation, migration and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- Fidesz
- Poland
- European People's Party
- Fidesz party
- Viktor Orban
- Italy
- European
ALSO READ
Poland says looser coronavirus restrictions possible in May
Poland says looser coronavirus restrictions possible in May
Poland does not plan to buy Russian vaccine, says minister
Poland does not plan to buy Russian vaccine, says minister
Czech Republic asks Germany, Switzerland and Poland for help with COVID patients -health ministry