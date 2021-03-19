Indian Coast Guard hands over Bangladeshi fishing boat with illegal textiles to Sundarban police

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) On Friday handed over a Bangladeshi fishing boat carrying illegal textile consignments to Sundarban police in West Bengal for joint investigation.

In an intelligence-driven sea-air coordinated operation, the ICG on Tuesday intercepted the boat called 'Nurani' near Indo-Bangladesh international maritime boundary line. ''Nurani's crew beached and fled in shallow waters on being intercepted,'' the ICG tweeted on Thursday. Meanwhile, on Friday, the ICG said on Twitter, ''Today, Bangladesh fishing boat Nurani with illegal textile consignment handed over by @IndiaCoastGuard to local police #Sunderban #WestBengal for joint investigation.'' PTI DSP AAR AAR

