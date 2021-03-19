Beijing says there was much confrontation at China-U.S. talks in Alaska

Beijing says there was much confrontation at China-U.S. talks in AlaskaReuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:02 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Thursday there was a lot of confrontation at the Sino-U.S. talks in Alaska, and that was not what Beijing was aspiring for.
Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, made the remarks at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
