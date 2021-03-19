Left Menu

HC asks Centre to reply to plea challenging new IT rules

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:03 IST
HC asks Centre to reply to plea challenging new IT rules

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the Centre's response on a plea challenging the new Information Technology rules which seek to regulate digital news media.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notices to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and granted them time to file their responses.

The court listed the plea filed by Quint Digital Media Ltd for further hearing on April 16, along with another similar petition which was filed earlier by the Foundation for Independent Journalism and The Wire. According to amended IT rules, social media and streaming companies will be required to take down contentious content quicker, appoint grievance redressal officers and assist in investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emergency sites for migrant children raising safety concerns

The US government has stopped taking immigrant teenagers to a converted camp for oil field workers in West Texas as it faces questions about the safety of emergency sites it is quickly setting up to hold children crossing the southern borde...

SC agrees to hear PIL on providing details of candidates on EVMs and not just party symbols

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to issue notice, but asked the petitioner, BJP leader and lawyer, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, to serve a copy to the Attorney General AG K K Venugopal, on his plea seeking a direction to use the name, age, qu...

New Campaign in Karnataka Warns Tobacco Users of the Dangers of Tobacco Use

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Tobacco use is the leading preventable killer in the world, and in India it is responsible for around 1 million deaths annually. To reduce the burden of tobacco use, today the state health dep...

US, China spar over world order during their first meeting under Biden

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Friday bluntly told Chinas top diplomats that its actions threatened the rules-based order that maintains global stability, as the two countries had a tense exchange during their first in-person high-le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021