ABB helps Shimla cut water pipeline damage by half

ABB on Friday said its softstarters have helped Shimla get access to uninterrupted water supply as it cut pipeline damage by 50 per cent. Shimla has cut pipeline damage by 50 per cent using ABB Softstarters to help lift water thousands of feet from a dam to quench the thirst of millions, an ABB statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

ABB on Friday said its softstarters have helped Shimla get access to the uninterrupted water supply as it cut pipeline damage by 50 percent. ''Shimla has cut pipeline damage by 50 percent using ABB Softstarters to help lift water thousands of feet from a dam to quench the thirst of millions,'' an ABB statement said. The town of Shimla in the Himalayas is one of the country's busiest tourist destinations. It has experienced an acute water crisis as its popularity increased, the company said. Himachal Pradesh Irrigation and Public Health Department (IPH) has, thus, developed a plan to modernize the existing lift water supply plan with construction and upgrading of old pumps to raise water from the Kol Dam on the Satluj River thousands of feet below the city. The aim was to bring safe, clean drinking water to the population with minimal water loss and minimal environmental damage.

"With smart technology and our state-of-the-art products and solutions, ABB electrification products are helping residents of Shimla get an uninterrupted supply of water," said C P Vyas, president of the electrification business for ABB India. "ABB's Softstarter device ensures smooth water movement while torque control minimizes leakage and pipe damage, eliminating pressure surges. With leakages being an important area of concern for the water industry, we are proud to set a benchmark for electrification technologies that help solve critical challenges," he added.

These devices wash away issues caused by conventional starters. While demand has grown every year, the aging water infrastructure has been losing 20-25 percent of the total water supply to leakage. Aggravating the problem, no major body of water is available in the vicinity of the main city, and the area's steeply sloping landscape allows rainwater to run off quickly. Soft starters shrink service calls and pipeline damage. The IPH now estimates that, with reduced mechanical wear and 30 percent fewer service calls, PSTX Softstarters can cut pipeline damage by up to 50 percent during starting and stopping operations, leading to overall cost savings.

