Myannmar security forces kill eight in Aungban town -Myanmar Now

Myanmar security forces opened fire on Friday during a confrontation in the central town of Aungban with opponents of a Feb. 1 military coup, killing eight people, the Myanmar Now news portal said.

Seven people were killed in the town and one wounded person died after being taken to hospital in the nearby town of Kalaw, the portal said, citing Aungban's funerary service.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)