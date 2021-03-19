Left Menu

Myannmar security forces kill eight in Aungban town -Myanmar Now

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar security forces opened fire on Friday during a confrontation in the central town of Aungban with opponents of a Feb. 1 military coup, killing eight people, the Myanmar Now news portal said.

Seven people were killed in the town and one wounded person died after being taken to hospital in the nearby town of Kalaw, the portal said, citing Aungban's funerary service.

