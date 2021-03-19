Left Menu

SC agrees to hear PIL on providing details of candidates on EVMs and not just party symbols

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to issue notice, but asked the petitioner, BJP leader and lawyer, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, to serve a copy to the Attorney General (AG) K K Venugopal, on his plea seeking a direction to use the name, age, qualification and photograph of contesting candidates on electronic voting machines in place of political party symbol.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:50 IST
SC agrees to hear PIL on providing details of candidates on EVMs and not just party symbols
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to issue notice, but asked the petitioner, BJP leader and lawyer, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, to serve a copy to the Attorney General (AG) K K Venugopal, on his plea seeking a direction to use the name, age, qualification and photograph of contesting candidates on electronic voting machines in place of political party symbol. A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, asked the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and lawyer, Upadhyay, to serve a copy to the AG, Venugopal on the said issue.

"The party symbol is the root cause of corruption, and criminalisation, and thereby he sought appropriate orders and or directions to use name, age, qualification and photograph of contesting candidates on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in place of a political party symbol," the plea stated. Former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and Senior Supreme Court lawyer, Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, Upadhyay, today told the Apex Court that he had checked and found that in Brazil, you just get numbers to contest and no symbols.

Singh also submitted to the Apex Court bench led by the CJI Bobde that in the Representation of People's (RP) Act, when any political party is registered only these details are asked for. To this, the CJI Bobde asked Singh, how does a symbol can prejudice the electronic voting process in any way?

While responding, Singh said that the intrinsic value of the candidates can be taken and measured by the voters if these can be taken into consideration. The CJI, however, said that we will not issue a notice at this stage. "But, you please serve a copy to the AG, Venugopal" in the issue.

"You (petitioner) serve a copy on the Attorney General and then we will see. No notice now," the CJI Bobde said. Singh also submitted to the Apex Court that he had sent a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and other authorities, but they didn't get any response yet in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NYT remembers EMI and Capitol Records boss Bhaskar Menon

Music industry legend Bhaskar Menon, who died in California earlier this month, not just turned things around for Capitol Records in the 1970s but also played a critical role in Pink Floyds epic album The Dark Side of the Moon. Doffing its ...

Kremlin, on possible new Cold War, says: we always hope for best but prepare for worst

The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow always hoped for the best but prepared for the worst when it was asked about the possibility of a new Cold War between the United States and Russia.President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he and...

Indonesia to start AstraZeneca vaccine distribution next week-official

Indonesia aims to start distribution of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccines by Monday at the latest following the food and drug agencys recommendation that it should be used, Health Ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said.Siti on Friday said t...

Kerala HC directs CBI to take over alleged rape, murder case of minors in Walayar

The Kerala High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to take over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder case of two minor girls at Walayar in Palakkad district. The Court also said that the state government sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021