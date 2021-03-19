Left Menu

Delhi HC refuses to put stay on ED summon to Mehbooba Mufti

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant a stay on the fresh Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice issued against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti in a money-laundering matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:52 IST
Delhi HC refuses to put stay on ED summon to Mehbooba Mufti
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant a stay on the fresh Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice issued against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti in a money-laundering matter. Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh, while posting the matter for April 16 for further hearing, asked the respondents to file a compilation of related judgements.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED and Union of India, submitted that Mehbooba Mufti has to appear before the agencies. According to the ED, Mehbooba Mufti has been served with a fresh notice seeking her presence on March 22 before the agency.

PDP Leader approached the Delhi HC against the summons in the money laundering matter. Mufti has also challenged the constitutional vires of section 50, and any incidental provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan has appeared for Mufti in the court.

Mehbooba Mufti, after receiving the notice of summon, had tweeted that "GOI's tactics to intimidate and browbeat political opponents to make them toe their line has become tediously predictable.They don't want us to raise questions about its punitive actions and policies. Such short-sighted scheming will not work". Section 50 of the PMLA empowers the 'authorities' (officers of the Enforcement Directorate), to summon any person to give evidence or produce records. All persons summoned are bound to answer questions put to them, and to produce the documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalised under the PMLA.

Mufti's petition stated that she has not been informed she is being summoned either as an accused or as a witness. She has also not been informed of what she is being summoned in connection with. Plea added that the petitioner (Mehbooba Mufti) is not the subject of investigation, nor is she an accused, in any of the scheduled offences under the PMLA, to the best of her knowledge.

The petitioner also wrote a letter to the ED pointing to the roving nature of the inquiry undertaken in the case thus far and that in the event of she being questioned, she will insist on the legitimacy of the process. "As a responsible member of society, the petitioner is always ready and willing to aid the process of law. However, it is equally her duty to bring to the notice of this Court, deviations from due process in legislative and executive acts. The petitioner apprehended that the 'Impugned Summons' is a means of bringing undue pressure and harassment upon her and therefore, the petitioner wishes to assert her constitutional rights in this regard," read the petition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NYT remembers EMI and Capitol Records boss Bhaskar Menon

Music industry legend Bhaskar Menon, who died in California earlier this month, not just turned things around for Capitol Records in the 1970s but also played a critical role in Pink Floyds epic album The Dark Side of the Moon. Doffing its ...

Kremlin, on possible new Cold War, says: we always hope for best but prepare for worst

The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow always hoped for the best but prepared for the worst when it was asked about the possibility of a new Cold War between the United States and Russia.President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he and...

Indonesia to start AstraZeneca vaccine distribution next week-official

Indonesia aims to start distribution of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccines by Monday at the latest following the food and drug agencys recommendation that it should be used, Health Ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said.Siti on Friday said t...

Kerala HC directs CBI to take over alleged rape, murder case of minors in Walayar

The Kerala High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to take over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder case of two minor girls at Walayar in Palakkad district. The Court also said that the state government sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021