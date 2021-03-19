Afghan government, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit - RIA

Afghan government, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:59 IST
The Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed to accelerate peace talks after Russia hosted an international conference aimed at reviving a stalled peace process, the RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a senior Afghan official.
The move comes after Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan called on Afghanistan's warring sides to reach an immediate ceasefire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
