Afghan government, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit - RIA

The Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed to accelerate peace talks after Russia hosted an international conference aimed at reviving a stalled peace process, the RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a senior Afghan official.

The move comes after Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan called on Afghanistan's warring sides to reach an immediate ceasefire.

