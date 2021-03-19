Truck driver killed, 3 injured in crash on Yamuna Expressway

A truck driver died while three other people were left injured following a collision between his vehicle and a tractor on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday, police officials said.

Both the vehicles were on the same lane from Noida to Agra when the incident took place near Chapargarh village in the Dankaur area, they said.

''Four people had suffered injuries in the incident and they were taken to a private hospital where one of them was declared dead by doctors while the other three are undergoing treatment,'' a police spokesperson said.

The deceased has been identified as Nahar Singh, the truck driver who hailed from Mathura district, the spokesperson said.

Those hospitalized have been identified as Lekhraj, Hasrat, and Raheem, the official said, adding further legal proceedings were being carried out.

