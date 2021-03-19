Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:35 IST
One held for vehicle theft

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in west Delhi's Mayapuri area after recovering two stolen vehicles from his possession, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Dheeraj, a resident of Hari Nagar, they said. On Thursday around 7 pm, while police were patrolling Jhuggi road, Maya Puri, towards Satguru Ram Singh Marg, they caught a person riding a scooter without helmet, a senior police officer said.

The police questioned the suspect only to find that the scooter was stolen from Delhi. Based on his disclosure, one TATA Ace, stolen from Faridabad, was also recovered from his possession, police said.

