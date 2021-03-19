Malaysia denounces North Korean decision to sever diplomatic ties

Malaysia denounces North Korean decision to sever diplomatic tiesReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:41 IST
Malaysia's foreign ministry on Friday denounced a decision by North Korea to sever diplomatic ties, describing the move as "unfriendly and unconstructive".
In a statement, the ministry said Malaysia would close its embassy in Pyongyang in response and order all diplomatic staff at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur to leave the country within 48 hours.
North Korea earlier announced it would sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia after a court there ruled that a North Korean man could be extradited to the United States to face money-laundering charges, state media KCNA reported on Friday.
