Left Menu

Malaysia denounces North Korean decision to sever diplomatic ties

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:41 IST
Malaysia denounces North Korean decision to sever diplomatic ties
Representative image

Malaysia's foreign ministry on Friday denounced a decision by North Korea to sever diplomatic ties, describing the move as "unfriendly and unconstructive".

In a statement, the ministry said Malaysia would close its embassy in Pyongyang in response and order all diplomatic staff at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur to leave the country within 48 hours.

North Korea earlier announced it would sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia after a court there ruled that a North Korean man could be extradited to the United States to face money-laundering charges, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After N Korea cuts ties, Malaysia orders its diplomats out

Malaysia said Friday itll order all North Korean diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, in an escalation of diplomat brawl over Malaysias decision to extradite a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States.Malaysias announce...

Comparisons between 'Scam 1992' and Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' unfair: Hansal Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Friday asked his social media followers to not make unfair comparisons between his critically-acclaimed web series Scam 1992 and actor Abhishek Bachchans upcoming movie The Big Bull.The makers of the movie, which i...

Centre stops Delhi govt's doorstep delivery of ration scheme

The Central Government on Friday stopped the doorstep delivery of ration scheme MMGGRY Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana of Delhi Government, scheduled to be launched on March 25. According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry...

'Oh no, not again!' - Parisians brace for new COVID lockdown

Camila Campodonico was at work in Paris on Thursday evening when the government announced the city was entering a new lockdown to combat COVID-19, and she knew her plans for a get-together with friends this weekend were over.I heard that an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021