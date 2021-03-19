Left Menu

Maha home minister meets Pawar, briefs him about Waze case

He said his meeting with the NCP president was to seek his help from the Commerce and Industry ministry in this regard.The meeting with Pawar comes two days after the transfer of Param Bir Singh, the Mumbai Police Commissioner.Earlier, Mumbai Police assistant sub-inspector Waze was arrested by the NIA for allegedly planting a car with gelatin sticks outside Ambanis residence.Waze, 49, credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in encounters, is also facing heat in the murder case of Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:46 IST
Maha home minister meets Pawar, briefs him about Waze case

Facing criticism over the handling of Mumbai police official Sachin Waze case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Friday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here and the briefed him about the developments related to it among other issues.

The meeting lasted for nearly two hours.

''He was briefed about the last development about Mumbai (the Sachin Waze case) and also about the developments on the explosives found in a car outside (industrialist) Mukesh Ambani's house,'' Deshmukh, who belongs to the NCP, he told reporters.

He added that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) are probing the case and the state government is cooperating with the NIA. ''Whoever is guilty will be punished. But till the time the NIA does not complete the probe, I would not be able to comment. Necessary action will be taken by the state government after the NIA completes its probe,'' Deshmukh said.

He had come under criticism over the handling of the Waze case.

Responding to a question whether Deshmukh would be removed, Pawar on Wednesday had said, ''This is news to me.'' ''We do not believe that (an arrest of Waze) will impact the state government,'' Pawar had added.

Deshmukh said certain industries are keen to set up their units in Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport MIHAN, Nagpur. He said his meeting with the NCP president was to seek his help from the Commerce and Industry ministry in this regard.

The meeting with Pawar comes two days after the transfer of Param Bir Singh, the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Earlier, Mumbai Police assistant sub-inspector Waze was arrested by the (NIA) for allegedly planting a car with gelatin sticks outside Ambani's residence.

Waze, 49, credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in 'encounters', is also facing heat in the murder case of Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.

Waze, a 1990-batch officer, was earlier suspended in 2004 over his role in the custodial death of a 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus. Later, he joined the Shiv Sena.

However, he was reinstated last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After N Korea cuts ties, Malaysia orders its diplomats out

Malaysia said Friday itll order all North Korean diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, in an escalation of diplomat brawl over Malaysias decision to extradite a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States.Malaysias announce...

Comparisons between 'Scam 1992' and Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' unfair: Hansal Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Friday asked his social media followers to not make unfair comparisons between his critically-acclaimed web series Scam 1992 and actor Abhishek Bachchans upcoming movie The Big Bull.The makers of the movie, which i...

Centre stops Delhi govt's doorstep delivery of ration scheme

The Central Government on Friday stopped the doorstep delivery of ration scheme MMGGRY Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana of Delhi Government, scheduled to be launched on March 25. According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry...

'Oh no, not again!' - Parisians brace for new COVID lockdown

Camila Campodonico was at work in Paris on Thursday evening when the government announced the city was entering a new lockdown to combat COVID-19, and she knew her plans for a get-together with friends this weekend were over.I heard that an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021