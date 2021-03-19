Govt departments under scanner as CBI conducts surprise checks at 100 locations
The CBI on Friday carried out preventive surprise checks at around 100 locations in over 15 states to identify central government offices where corrupt practices could be taking place, officials said. The operation is going on at the offices of railways and income tax department among others in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and other places, they said. The agency has coordinated with the vigilance teams of various departments to carry out the checks, they said.
