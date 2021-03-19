As Pak Army chief reaches out to India, Mufti says ‘good opportunity’ to solve Kashmir problem

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said Pakistan Army Chief's statement calling for better ties with India has provided a ''good opportunity'' for the two nations to set aside hostilities and find a lasting solution to the Kashmir problem.

''A good opportunity for India & Pakistan to set aside hostilities & find a long lasting solution vis-a-vis Kashmir,'' Mehbooba said in a tweet.

She was reacting to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Jawad Bajwa's statement that India and Pakistan should bury the past and move forward.

''Both countries have huge military budgets to outdo each other when the same resources can instead be used on common challenges like poverty, education & healthcare,'' she added.

