After N Korea cuts ties, Malaysia orders its diplomats out

Malaysia said Friday it'll order all North Korean diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry's announcement Friday came after North Korea said it was terminating diplomatic ties with Malaysia to protest its decision to extradite a North Korean to the United States to face money laundering charges. The Malaysian ministry says the government "will issue an order for all the diplomatic staff and their dependents at the Embassy of the (North Korea) in Kuala Lumpur to leave Malaysia within 48 hours from today." Earlier, North Korea's Foreign Ministry said the money laundering charges against the man are an "absurd fabrication and (a) sheer plot" orchestrated by the United States. It said Malaysia "committed super-large hostile act ... in subservience to the US pressure" and that the United States will "pay a due price."

