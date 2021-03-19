Left Menu

U.S.'s Blinken to attend NATO foreign ministers talks next week -State Dept

Updated: 19-03-2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO foreign ministers and hold talks with European Union officials, the U.S. Department of State said on Friday.

At the NATO meeting, the foreign ministers will discuss proposed changes to the transatlantic organization and concerns over China and Russia, climate change and cyber security, among other issues, the department said.

Blinken will also meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell, it said.

