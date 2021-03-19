Left Menu

N.Korea to sever ties with Malaysia over extradition of citizen to U.S.

North Korea's foreign affairs ministry also warned Washington would "pay a price" in the statement, according to KCNA. Mun's arrest in 2019 came after the United States accused him of laundering funds through front companies and issuing fraudulent documents to support illicit shipments to North Korea.

Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:01 IST
N.Korea to sever ties with Malaysia over extradition of citizen to U.S.
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

North Korea said on Friday it would sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia after the Southeast Asian nation extradited a North Korean man to the United States to face money-laundering charges this week. Malaysia denounced North Korea's move as unwarranted and disruptive to regional peace, adding that the extradition had been carried out according to law.

North Korea did not name its citizen in a statement carried by state media KCNA, but Malaysia said Mun Chol Myong, who was arrested in 2019, was extradited on Wednesday after he had already exhausted several legal appeals. "Malaysia denounces (North Korea's) decision as unfriendly and unconstructive, disrespecting the spirit of mutual respect and good neighborly relations among members of the international community," its foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said Malaysia would close its embassy in Pyongyang in response and order all diplomatic staff at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur to leave the country within 48 hours. North Korea's foreign affairs ministry also warned Washington would "pay a price" in the statement, according to KCNA.

Mun's arrest in 2019 came after the United States accused him of laundering funds through front companies and issuing fraudulent documents to support illicit shipments to North Korea. He had denied the allegations, saying they were politically motivated. The North Korean foreign ministry had called the extradition a "nefarious act and unpardonably heavy crime" by Malaysian authorities, who had "offered our city as a sacrifice of the U.S. hostile move in defiance of the acknowledged international laws."

Kuala Lumpur's once-close ties with North Korea were severely downgraded after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged brother, Kim Jong Nam, was killed at a Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017 when two women smeared his face with VX nerve agent, which the United Nations lists as a weapon of mass destruction. Malaysia suspended the operation of its embassy in 2017 after it secured the safe return of nine citizens held in Pyongyang in exchange for the release of Kim Jong Nam's body.

Despite a promise by Malaysia's then-premier Mahathir Mohamad during an apparent thaw in diplomatic relations in 2018, the embassy never resumed operations. North Korea had used Malaysia as a hub for its arms export operation, and to set up business entities for funneling money to North Korea's leadership.

"We warn that the U.S. - the backstage manipulator and main culprit of this incident - that it will also be made to pay a due price," KCNA reported. On Thursday U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the administration of President Joe Biden would complete a review of its North Korea policy in the next few weeks in close consultation with allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All England Open: Lakshya Sen crashes out after losing in quarters

India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Friday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open after losing the quarter-finals clash against Netherlands Mark Caljouw. The 19-year-old failed to overcome Caljouws challenge and lost the hard-fought encounte...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Nearly a dozen countries resume AstraZeneca shots after EU, UK regulators say benefits outweigh risksNearly a dozen countries resumed use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 shots on Friday as EU a...

Hiran's death: Hearing on Waze's pre-arrest bail plea deferred

The Thane sessions court on Friday adjourned till March 30 the hearing of an anticipatory bail application filed by suspended police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.Waze had moved the Thane cour...

Gayle joins other West Indies cricket icons in thanking India for donating COVID vaccines

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle on Friday joined a number of cricketing stalwarts from the Caribbean islands to thank India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for donating COVID-19 vaccines to their countries. Gayle shared a message thankin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021