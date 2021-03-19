China bans Tesla cars in military complexes on concerns about cameras - Bloomberg News

The Chinese military has banned Tesla Inc's cars from military complexes and housing compounds because of concerns about sensitive data being collected by cameras built into the vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/30UmU1M)

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuter's request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)