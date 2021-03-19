Left Menu

J-K govt promotes officers of Indian Police Service to various grades

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday promoted officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) to various grades.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:26 IST
J-K govt promotes officers of Indian Police Service to various grades
representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday promoted officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) to various grades. The government promoted its officers namely Mukesh Singh, M. K. Sinha, Sunil Kumar and Danesh Rana of the 1996 batch to the grade of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG)- Level 15 of Pay Matrix, with effect from April 1, 2021.

One post of the ADGP in the HAG-Level 15 of Pay Matrix is added temporarily in terms of proviso second below Rule 4 of IPS (Cadre) Rules, 1954. The government promoted its officers namely Dr Sunil Gupta (IPS), Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta and Mohammed Suleman Choudhary of the 2007 batch to the grade of Super Time Scale-(i)-DIG (Level-13A of the Pay Matrix) with effect from April 1, 2021.

Further, the government's IPS officers namely Tejinder Singh, Abdul Jabbar and Udayabhaskar Billa of 2008 batch to the Selection Grade of IPS (Level 13 of the Pay Matrix) with effect from April 1, 2021. Promotion of the following IPS officers of the 2017 batch to the Senior Time Scale of IPS (Level-11 of the Pay Matrix) is also with effect from April 1, 2021:- Anayat Ali Choudhary, Mohita Sharma, Nikhil Borkar and Tanushree.

The order was approved by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on EarthSpace and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Biden and Harris shifting focus of Georgia trip after Atlanta shooting rampagePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were planning to promote the newly enacted 1.9 tri...

Forex reserves rise by USD 1.739 bn to USD 582.037 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.739 billion to USD 582.037 billion in the week ended on March 12, the RBI data showed.In the previous week ended March 5, the reserves had declined by USD 4.255 billion to USD 580.29...

All England Open: Lakshya Sen crashes out after losing in quarters

India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Friday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open after losing the quarter-finals clash against Netherlands Mark Caljouw. The 19-year-old failed to overcome Caljouws challenge and lost the hard-fought encounte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021