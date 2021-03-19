Left Menu

Bulgaria charges six people over alleged Russian spy ring

They said a former senior official from Bulgarian military intelligence had recruited people with access to classified information from Bulgaria, NATO, and the European Union. The leader of the group used his wife to pass the information to an official at the Russian embassy in Sofia, said Siyka Mileva, a spokeswoman at the state prosecutor's office.

Updated: 19-03-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:59 IST
Bulgaria charges six people over alleged Russian spy ring

Bulgarian prosecutors said on Friday they had charged six Bulgarians, including senior officials from the defense ministry and military intelligence, with spying for Russia. Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev told a news briefing it was the first time such a spy ring had been uncovered in Bulgaria since the end of World War Two.

Five of the suspects were arrested in a large-scale operation by national security officers in Sofia on Thursday when one of the men tried to escape, the prosecutors said. They said a former senior official from Bulgarian military intelligence had recruited people with access to classified information from Bulgaria, NATO, and the European Union.

The leader of the group used his wife to pass the information to an official at the Russian embassy in Sofia, said Siyka Mileva, a spokeswoman at the state prosecutor's office. "We can conclude that the criminal group has posed a serious threat for the national security by collecting and handing to a foreign country information which constitutes state secrets of Bulgaria, NATO, and the European Union," she said.

The prosecutors said the group had been operating for a long time and that the investigation was ongoing. Bulgaria, an EU, and NATO member have expelled six Russian diplomats for suspected spying in the past two years.

In communist times, the Balkan country was Moscow's most reliable ally in eastern Europe. Despite periodic strains, Russia remains Bulgaria's biggest energy supplier and the two countries retain close cultural and other links.

