Left Menu

Critical Ethiopian diplomat urges peace talks in Tigray war

An Ethiopian diplomat who quit his post in the United States over concerns about atrocities in Tigray is calling for peace talks between the government and the embattled regions fugitive leaders.Berhane Kidanemariam served as the deputy chief of mission at the Ethiopian Embassy in Washington until early March.

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:04 IST
Critical Ethiopian diplomat urges peace talks in Tigray war

An Ethiopian diplomat who quit his post in the United States over concerns about atrocities in Tigray is calling for peace talks between the government and the embattled region's fugitive leaders.

Berhane Kidanemariam served as the deputy chief of mission at the Ethiopian Embassy in Washington until early March. In an interview with The Associated Press late Thursday, he warned that a protracted war in Tigray is devastating the region's 6 million people.

“We have to prioritise peaceful settlement and negotiation,'' he said. ''Without peaceful settlement and negotiation, peace couldn't prevail. The only solution is peace talks.” Between 60,000 and 70,000 people are now believed to have died in the war since November, he said, citing information gleaned from sources inside Ethiopia. Most of the victims are “civilians, especially the youngsters,” he said.

Ethiopian authorities have not given a death toll in the Tigray war.

Kidanemariam said that Tigrayan fighters “are getting better'' in their defenses, increasing the likelihood of a long war in which reported abuses already include massacres, rapes, forced displacement, and the vandalism of priceless cultural sites.

“Anything which the human beings can use” has been destroyed in some way, he said, describing the looting of everything from banks to churches and mosques. “It's horrible even to explain it.'' Kidanemariam hails from the Tigray region, the base of a party that dominated national politics for decades before the rise of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. But he said his background had not influenced his decision to call it “a genocidal war.” “I don't need to be Tigrayan,” Kidanemariam said, referring to his March 10 resignation. “Seeing this kind of horrible, catastrophic war, I couldn't tolerate it.” The conflict began in November, when Abiy sent government troops into Tigray after an attack there on federal military facilities. Fighting persists even as Ethiopian authorities insist the situation there is returning to normal.

The Ethiopian prime minister, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to make peace with Eritrea, now faces pressure to end the war as well as to institute an international investigation into alleged war crimes, ideally led by the United Nations. The government's critics say an ongoing federal probe simply isn't enough because the government can't effectively investigate itself.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier in March that some atrocities in Tigray amount to “ethnic cleansing.'' Eritrean troops as well as fighters from Amhara, an Ethiopian region bordering Tigray, “need to come out'' of Tigray, Blinken said, adding that the region needs “a force that will not abuse the human rights of the people of Tigray or commit acts of ethnic cleansing, which we've seen in western Tigray. That has to stop.” Ethiopia's government, which strongly denies civilians are deliberately targeted, called Blinken's assertion unfounded.

Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, said in a statement Thursday that President Joe Biden is dispatching Sen. Chris Coons to Ethiopia to express the administration's “grave concerns” about the growing humanitarian crisis and human rights abuses in Tigray, and the risk of broader instability in the Horn of Africa.

The statement said Coons will also discuss the situation with African Union leaders but gave no details about Coons' travel.

The humanitarian situation in Tigray remains “extremely concerning, with conflict continuing to drive displacements of people and reports of some villages completely emptied,” according to the latest UN humanitarian assessment.

Humanitarian officials have warned that a growing number of people might be starving to death in Tigray. The fighting erupted on the brink of harvest in the largely agricultural region and sent an untold number of people fleeing their homes. Witnesses have described widespread looting by Eritrean soldiers as well as the burning of crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt orders fresh curbs to check COVID surge, educational institutions shut till month-end

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday which include the closing of all educational institutions till month-end and curbs on cinema and mall capaciti...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S., Chinese diplomats clash in first high-level meeting of Biden administrationThe first high-level U.S.-China meeting of the Biden administration got off to a fiery start on Thursday, ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on EarthSpace and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Biden and Harris shifting focus of Georgia trip after Atlanta shooting rampagePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were planning to promote the newly enacted 1.9 tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021