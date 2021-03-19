Left Menu

Odisha man awarded life term for killing woman on sorcery suspicion

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:08 IST
Odisha man awarded life term for killing woman on sorcery suspicion
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment after convicting him of killing an elderly woman suspecting her to be practising witchcraft in 2014.

Additional District Judge, Baripada, Choudhuri Prabir Kumar, held Bhanu Majhi, a tribal man of Kendua village under Baripada Sadar police station area, guilty of killing Fulamani Majhi (75) of the same village.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 fine on the convict and in default, he will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for another 3 months.

On November 8, 2014, Majhi beat the woman to death with a stone as he suspected that she was practising witchcraft that led to ailments in his family.

Altogether 13 witnesses were examined in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt orders fresh curbs to check COVID surge, educational institutions shut till month-end

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday which include the closing of all educational institutions till month-end and curbs on cinema and mall capaciti...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S., Chinese diplomats clash in first high-level meeting of Biden administrationThe first high-level U.S.-China meeting of the Biden administration got off to a fiery start on Thursday, ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on EarthSpace and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Biden and Harris shifting focus of Georgia trip after Atlanta shooting rampagePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were planning to promote the newly enacted 1.9 tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021