Odisha man awarded life term for killing woman on sorcery suspicion

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment after convicting him of killing an elderly woman suspecting her to be practising witchcraft in 2014.

Additional District Judge, Baripada, Choudhuri Prabir Kumar, held Bhanu Majhi, a tribal man of Kendua village under Baripada Sadar police station area, guilty of killing Fulamani Majhi (75) of the same village.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 fine on the convict and in default, he will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for another 3 months.

On November 8, 2014, Majhi beat the woman to death with a stone as he suspected that she was practising witchcraft that led to ailments in his family.

Altogether 13 witnesses were examined in the case.

