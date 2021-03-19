Left Menu

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:12 IST
Dutch coronavirus cases make biggest daily jump since January - ANP
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands jumped by around 7,400 in the past 24 hours, marking the biggest increase since early January, Dutch Justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus told national news agency ANP on Friday.

The Dutch government is set to decide in the coming days whether there is any room to ease a broad lockdown, which includes a nighttime curfew and the closure of all bars and restaurants in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

