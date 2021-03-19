Left Menu

BJP MP writes to Amit Shah seeking President's rule in Maharashtra

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:15 IST
BJP MP writes to Amit Shah seeking President's rule in Maharashtra
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Narayan Rane speaking to ANI on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Parliament and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane said that he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought resignation of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra. "Due to poor law and order situation and corruption,I have written to Home Minister Amit Shah for Maharashtra Chief Minister's resignation and the imposition of President's Rule in the state," Rane said.

He took a jibe at the Thackeray government and said that even a person like billionaire Mukesh Ambani is not safe in Mumbai. "Maharashtra government is not working properly. Everything is being done at the will of officers. person like Mukesh Ambani is unsafe in Mumbai," he said.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was on Wednesday transferred and he has been appointed as Director-General Home Guard following the Antilia bomb scare case. On Thursday, senior IPS officer Rajnish Seth took additional charge as Maharashtra's Director General of Police, replacing Hemant Nagrale. While Nagrale has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Mumbai Police.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

