Flying object, suspected to be coming from Pakistan, crosses International border in Pathankot

The Border Security Force (BSF) has informed that the yellow light of a flying object, suspected to be coming from Pakistan, was observed in Bamial, Pathankot on Thursday. After being intercepted, the suspected flying object flew back towards the Pakistani side.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) has informed that the yellow light of a flying object, suspected to be coming from Pakistan, was observed in Bamial, Pathankot on Thursday. After being intercepted, the suspected flying object flew back towards the Pakistani side. "Troops fired two rounds towards the object. On firing, said flying object returned back to Pakistan post-Kalanwali side," a BSF official said on Friday.

This is not the first instance that any flying object has crossed the International Border from the Pakistan side. In November last year, two drones, suspected to be coming from the Pakistani side, had crossed the International Border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

BSF is also doing technical surveillance at the International border. The force has listed the outset of stretches that have seen multiple drone activities in the past. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

