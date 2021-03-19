Left Menu

Mevani suspended from Guj Assembly for day for 'indiscipline'

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:28 IST
Mevani suspended from Guj Assembly for day for 'indiscipline'

Gujarat's Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Friday suspended from the state Assembly for a day for ''indiscipline'' after he raised the issue of a Dalit man's murder without the Speaker's permission.

He was evicted from the House on the orders of Speaker Rajendra Trivedi over the issue.

Mevani had been evicted from the Assembly for the same reason on Thursday as well.

As soon as the Question Hour came to an end, Mevani, who represents the Vadgam Assembly constituency, suddenly raised a poster that carried the picture of the Dalit man killed on March 2 by a mob allegedly in the presence of a policeman. The poster read: ''Why you are not arresting the culprits?'' He was referring to the incident, in which one Amrabhai Boricha (50), a resident of Sanodar in Ghogha taluka of Bhavnagar, was allegedly killed in the presence of a local police sub inspector.

As Mevani's mic was turned off, he started shouting and asked why the BJP government in the state has not arrested the PSI yet.

He asked the government to clarify if the Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja was related to the PSI.

The speaker then asked Mevani not to indulge in ''indiscipline'' and sit down.

Trivedi told the MLA that he should first seek permission from him if he wanted to raise any issue.

When Mevani did not sit down despite repeated requests, Trivedi asked the sergeants to take the MLA out of the House.

Trivedi also suspended the MLA for the day for ''indiscipline''.

Mevani was then escorted out by the sergeants without using much force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It is clear people in Assam, West Bengal want to elect NDA: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam on Saturday and said it is clear that people in both states want to elect NDA in the assembly polls. The Prime Minister will address election ral...

Soccer-Ancelotti backs goalkeeper Virginia with Pickford, Olsen out injured

Everton will be without injured goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Robin Olsen for Saturdays FA Cup quarter-final with Manchester City but manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday that youngster Joao Virginia is a capable replacement. Portuguese...

Drone strike on Riyadh oil refinery claimed by Houthis causes fire

An air attack on an oil refinery in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Friday caused a fire that was brought under control, the energy ministry said, after Yemens Houthi group said it targeted the site with six drones.The refinery is operated by s...

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 drop as bank stocks slump

U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday, with banks leading the way after the U.S. Federal Reserve let expire a temporary capital buffer relief put in place to ease a pandemic-driven stress in the funding market. The SP 500 bank stocks shed about 3 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021