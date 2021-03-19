Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom; Chicken farmer cries foul as Italian tank blows up coop and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Chicken farmer cries foul as Italian tank blows up coop

An Italian army tank taking part in military exercises in northern Italy mistakenly blew up a chicken coop late on Wednesday killing a large number of birds, local police said. The accident happened on the outskirts of Vivaro, a small town close to an army shooting range.

Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom

We humans may be tiring of video calls, Zoom birthdays, and streamed performances, but the chimps at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new live online linkup. To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attractions closed in December under COVID-19 restrictions, the chimpanzees at Safari Park Dvur Kralove and the troop at a zoo in Brno, 150 km away, can now watch one another's daily lives on giant screens.

Meet the woman shaping post-pandemic cybersex

Interest in cybersex is soaring as the pandemic has left people subject to lockdowns and travel bans and unable to seek intimacy in the usual ways, according to experience designer Angelina Aleksandrovich. At the same time, the pandemic has also pushed people's willingness to use a tech solution to an all-time high.

Hong Kong emigration wave takes toll on its least political residents - its pets

Aircraft mechanic Don Yip is one of many thousands leaving Hong Kong after the imposition of a new security law last year and 2019's pro-democracy protests. Unlike many others, he won't leave without his pets. Yip, 40, spent over $14,000 moving his three huskies and his cat to Britain, where he is settling with his girlfriend and 22-year-old daughter.

