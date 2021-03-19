US Domestic News Roundup: Clinics across U.S. bring expertise; rump's chief of staff could face scrutiny in Georgia and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden and Harris shifting focus of Georgia trip after Atlanta shooting rampage

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were planning to promote the newly enacted $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package when they visited Georgia on Friday, but a deadly shooting rampage in the state has changed their plans. A 21-year-old man has been charged with murdering eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at three spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday, rattling Asian Americans already grappling with a rise in hate crimes directed at them since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

U.S., Chinese diplomats clash in first high-level meeting of Biden administration

The first high-level U.S.-China meeting of the Biden administration got off to a fiery start on Thursday, with both sides leveling sharp rebukes of the others' policies in a rare public display that underscored the level of bilateral tension. The run-up to the talks in Anchorage, Alaska, which followed visits by U.S. officials to allies Japan and South Korea, was marked by a flurry of moves by Washington that showed it was taking a tough stance, and by a blunt talk from Beijing.

U.S. to push more 'aggressive' messaging effort to deter migrants

The U.S. government will be "more aggressive" in telling migrants not to come to the United States, a top U.S. official said on Thursday, after earlier warnings failed to stem the flow of thousands of Central Americans to the U.S.-Mexico border. "The message isn't, 'Don't come now,' it's, 'Don't come in this way, ever,'" Roberta Jacobson, the White House's southern border coordinator, told Reuters in an interview. "The way to come to the United States is through legal pathways."

Asian Americans 'screaming out for help' as abuse surges: congressional hearing

U.S. lawmakers, professors and actor Daniel Dae Kim said the Asian-American community was reeling from a year of heightened anti-Asian attacks in a congressional hearing held just days after the killing of six Asian women in Georgia. Thursday's hearing, which was scheduled before the attack, aimed to examine a spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans, which rose by 149% in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

Austin on mission to deepen India-U.S. ties, urged to raise Russia deal

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was urged by a senior U.S senator to convey Washington's opposition to India's proposed purchase of Russian air defense systems as he headed to New Delhi on Friday for talks aimed at deepening security ties. Austin is making the first visit by a top member of the Biden administration to Delhi as part of efforts to forge an alliance of countries seeking to push back against China's assertiveness in the region.

Special Report: As U.S. schools shuttered, student mental health cratered,

A few weeks after San Francisco's school district moved to remote learning last year in hopes of halting the spread of the coronavirus, Kate Sullivan Morgan noticed her 11-year-old son was barely eating. He would spend days in bed staring at the ceiling. The mother formed a pod with three other families so the students could log on to their online classes together. That helped, but her eldest remained withdrawn and showed little interest in his hobbies, such as playing piano and drawing. Then her younger son, then 8, started to spiral down.

Trump's chief of staff could face scrutiny in Georgia criminal probe

In late December, as then-U.S. President Donald Trump falsely alleged that rampant voter fraud caused his Georgia election loss, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows made an unexpected visit to an Atlanta suburb, hoping to observe an audit of thousands of voter signatures. The Georgia secretary of state's office said it had just 45 minutes' notice of Meadows' arrival in Cobb County, and it barred him from the room where state investigators were examining the absentee ballot signatures. A day earlier, Trump had publicly complained that the audit was moving too slowly after making baseless claims that Georgia's signature verification system is rife with fraud.

Georgia says AstraZeneca vaccinations to continue only in fully-fledged medical centres: TASS

Georgia's health ministry said on Friday that coronavirus vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot would continue only in fully-fledged medical centers following the death of a nurse, the TASS news agency reported. A 27-year-old Georgian nurse who suffered an anaphylactic shock after having the AstraZeneca vaccine died on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported earlier.

Minneapolis judge to rule whether to move trial of ex-policeman in Floyd death

The judge in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, said he would rule on Friday morning whether to grant Chauvin's request to move the trial to another county. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill also said he would rule on Chauvin's request to show the jury evidence of an earlier episode in which Floyd was arrested by police, about a year before Chauvin held his knee on the neck of a handcuffed, dying Floyd, a Black man, on May 25, 2020.

Clinics across U.S. bring expertise, community connections to vaccine drive

In the days before an east Los Angeles COVID-19 vaccination site opened in a Latino neighborhood that was hard-hit by the pandemic, people flooded California's online booking system to snap up appointments. The software accepted hundreds of ineligible residents from wealthy enclaves such as Beverly Hills. Jim Mangia, chief executive of St. John's Well Child & Family Center, said not one of the first 300 people to book an appointment lived in an East Los Angeles ZIP code and many were not eligible under existing guidelines for age and occupation.

