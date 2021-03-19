Cameroon approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use - RDIF

Cameroon has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday.

The Russian vaccine has now been approved in 53 countries, RDIF, which is promoting the shot globally, said.

(Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Polina Ivanova)

