Cameroon approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use - RDIF

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:37 IST
Cameroon has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday.

The Russian vaccine has now been approved in 53 countries, RDIF, which is promoting the shot globally, said.

