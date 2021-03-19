Two brothers get 10 years RI for killing man over old rivalry

A court on Friday sentenced two brothers to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for killing a man over an old rivalry in Maharashtra's Jalna district.

District and sessions court judge A L Tikle convicted brothers Rahul Mohan Kakde and Amol Mohan Kakde and sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the two accused, it was stated.

District government pleader Deepak Kolhe said the accused, both residents of Chandanjhira of Jalna, had stabbed the victim Sayyad Sattar Sayyad Jabbar and attacked him with lathis on June 29, 2015.

The killing was a fallout of an old rivalry between the victim and the accused's father and a friend, he said.

The victim's brother lodged a complaint against four persons, including the accused's father and their friend.

While the court sentenced the brothers, it acquitted their father Mohan Kakde and friend Maharud Ganesh Mutange giving them the benefit of doubt.

