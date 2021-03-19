Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:58 IST
ED attaches assets worth over Rs 40L of Bihar Maoist, family

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets worth over Rs 40 lakh of a Bihar-based Maoist and his family under the anti-money laundering law.

The action has been taken against Rambabu Ram alias Rajan/Prahar/Nikhil, an active member and leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) of Madhuban in east Champaran district.

The Naxal leader has been booked on charges of extortion and indulging in alleged unlawful activities.

The properties attached, as per a provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), include multiple pieces of land and buildings in the name of Rambabu and his family members.

Their total worth is Rs 40.23 lakh, the agency said in a statement.

The central probe agency said the ''accused has invested the proceeds of crime for acquiring various immovable properties in the name of his family members, so as to project them as untainted.'' ED booked Rambabu after taking cognizance of at least 28 FIRs and multiple chargesheets filed against him by the Bihar Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

