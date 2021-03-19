Minneapolis judge says no to moving trial of ex-policeman in Floyd death

Minneapolis judge says no to moving trial of ex-policeman in Floyd deathReuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:11 IST
The judge in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, denied Chauvin's request to delay or move his trial out of the county on Friday morning.
