Left Menu

Brazil national security probes surge under Bolsonaro, sparking meddling fears -newspaper

The sharp rise in national security probes has led to concern among critics of Bolsonaro that the president may be using the federal security apparatus to target his foes, some of whom have accused the president of failing in his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 2019 and 2020, Brazil's federal police opened 77 such investigations, Estadao reported, using data supplied by a freedom of information request.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:16 IST
Brazil national security probes surge under Bolsonaro, sparking meddling fears -newspaper

The number of Brazilian federal police probes into alleged national security crimes nearly quadrupled in the first two years of President Jair Bolsonaro's term, compared with the same period of two predecessors, the Estado de S.Paulo reported on Friday. The sharp rise in national security probes has led to concern among critics of Bolsonaro that the president may be using the federal security apparatus to target his foes, some of whom have accused the president of failing in his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between 2019 and 2020, Brazil's federal police opened 77 such investigations, Estadao reported, using data supplied by a freedom of information request. By comparison, there were just 20 probes between 2015 and 2016, when former President Dilma Rousseff began her second term, before being ousted in a 2016 impeachment and handing power to her deputy Michel Temer.

Critics, including high-profile former Bolsonaro Justice Minister Sergio Moro, have accused the president of meddling in federal law enforcement to protect his family and hurt political rivals. "I would like the Federal Police to do its work, which is important for combating corruption, gangs and drug traffickers, and not get involved in political fights," Edvandir Paiva, the head of the federal police's association of detectives, told Estadao.

Bolsonaro's office directed questions to the Security and Justice Ministry, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who took office in 2019 on a strident anti-establishment platform, has been criticized for stoking anti-democratic fervor at a time of rising tensions in Brazil, sparking fears of election instability in next year's presidential vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'How to end a war you didn't win': Yemen's Houthis seek Saudi concessions

Yemens Houthis say a U.S. plan for a ceasefire in their six-year war against a Saudi-led military coalition does not go far enough, and are ramping up pressure on Riyadh to lift a sea and air blockade before any truce deal is agreed. With t...

BJP wants to govern Assam from Nagpur but Congress will work as per wishes of locals, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP wants to govern Assam from Nagpur while allowing outsiders to take over the state whereas, the Congress would work as per the wishes of the locals. Addressin...

Russian warning against NATO membership denounced by Bosnia

Bosnian officials on Friday denounced a Russian warning that it will take action if the country takes steps toward NATO membership.The Russian embassy in Sarajevo had said a day earlier that in case of practical rapprochement of Bosnia and ...

G7 makes progress on pandemic relief for poorer nations - UK

The Group of Seven industrialised nations took a step towards boosting International Monetary Fund reserves to help provide more support for developing countries cope with the pandemic relief, Britain, the current G7 chair, said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021