Malaysia PM backs Indonesia's call for emergency ASEAN summit on Myanmar

Malaysia PM backs Indonesia's call for emergency ASEAN summit on MyanmarReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:27 IST
Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday expressed support for Indonesian President Joko Widodo's call to hold an emergency Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit to address the situation in Myanmar.
Muhyiddin in a statement said the persistent use of lethal violence against unarmed civilians was unacceptable, and urged Myanmar's military leadership "to change its course and choose a path towards peaceful solutions".
