Left Menu

Malaysia PM backs Indonesia's call for emergency ASEAN summit on Myanmar

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:27 IST
Malaysia PM backs Indonesia's call for emergency ASEAN summit on Myanmar

Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday expressed support for Indonesian President Joko Widodo's call to hold an emergency Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit to address the situation in Myanmar.

Muhyiddin in a statement said the persistent use of lethal violence against unarmed civilians was unacceptable, and urged Myanmar's military leadership "to change its course and choose a path towards peaceful solutions".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh to play two-Test series in Sri Lanka from April 21

Bangladesh will be playing a two-Test series in Sri Lanka, announced Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday. Both the matches will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. Bangladesh will arrive in Sri Lanka on April 12. The first Te...

Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

A judge on Friday denied a defence request to delay or move the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyds death after the announcement of a USD 27 million settlement for Floyds family raised concern about a taint...

Russian warning against NATO membership denounced by Bosnia

Bosnian officials on Friday denounced a Russian warning that it will take action if the country takes steps toward NATO membership.The Russian embassy in Sarajevo had said a day earlier that in case of practical rapprochement of Bosnia and ...

'How to end a war you didn't win': Yemen's Houthis seek Saudi concessions

Yemens Houthis say a U.S. plan for a ceasefire in their six-year war against a Saudi-led military coalition does not go far enough, and are ramping up pressure on Riyadh to lift a sea and air blockade before any truce deal is agreed. With t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021