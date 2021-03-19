Left Menu

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:30 IST
Meghalaya: Bangladeshi girl eloping with Indian lover returned to family

A 16-year-old Bangladeshi girl who had illegally crossed into India to live with her 23- year-old lover from Meghalaya has been returned to her family, a BSF spokesperson said on Friday.

The minor, hailing from Bilwar Char village in Jamalpur district of Bangladesh, was traced in Nanidichar village in Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills district on Thursday and handed over to Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), he said.

The girl was handed over to the BGB during a flag meeting in the presence of police representatives.

The BSF registered a police complaint against the man, although he was handed over to his family, the officer said.

BSF Meghalaya Frontier IG Hardeep Singh said such issues are resolved amicably to strengthen the relationship between the two border guarding forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

