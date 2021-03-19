Gujarat: Two lion cubs found dead near Gir Sanctuary

Gujarat: Two lion cubs found dead near Gir SanctuaryPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:33 IST
Two lion cubs were found dead near the Gir Sanctuary in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Friday, and prima facie it may have been the result of a lion trying to establish dominance, a senior official said.
The mutilated carcasses of cubs in the 3-5 months age group were found near Pawala village on the banks of Malan river in Una taluka in the morning, said Chief Conservator Of Forests DT Vasavada.
''Drag marks with blood have been found at the site.
The presence of a male lion has been noted in the area. The cubs may have been killed by the lion to establish dominance,'' he explained.
He said the carcasses were sent for post mortem as part of a detailed probe.
