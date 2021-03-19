G7 makes progress on pandemic relief for poorer nations - UK

G7 makes progress on pandemic relief for poorer nations - UKReuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:02 IST
The Group of Seven industrialised nations took a step towards boosting International Monetary Fund reserves to help provide more support for developing countries cope with the pandemic relief, Britain, the current G7 chair, said on Friday.
