Strict measures will be taken if COVID-19 rules not followed: Maharashtra CM

With coronavirus cases rising in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that if guidelines against the spread of COVID-19 are not followed, strict measures will be taken in near future.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:22 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With coronavirus cases rising in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that if guidelines against the spread of COVID-19 are not followed, strict measures will be taken in near future. The Chief Minister also called upon people to get vaccinated against the virus.

"Number of COVID-19 patients had increased in September 2020 as well. But today we have vaccine as a shield. Citizens should get vaccinated. Rules should be followed so that there's no infection. But if rules aren't followed, strict measures will be taken in near future," Thackeray told media persons here. Maharashtra reported 25,833 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths and 12,764 recoveries on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

