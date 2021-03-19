Strict measures will be taken if COVID-19 rules not followed: Maharashtra CM

With coronavirus cases rising in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that if guidelines against the spread of COVID-19 are not followed, strict measures will be taken in near future. The Chief Minister also called upon people to get vaccinated against the virus.

"Number of COVID-19 patients had increased in September 2020 as well. But today we have vaccine as a shield. Citizens should get vaccinated. Rules should be followed so that there's no infection. But if rules aren't followed, strict measures will be taken in near future," Thackeray told media persons here. Maharashtra reported 25,833 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths and 12,764 recoveries on Thursday. (ANI)

