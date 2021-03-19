Major police reshuffle in JK as 25 officers transferred: 14 districts get new SSPs

The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday effected a major police department reshuffle, transferring 25 officers which led to 14 districts getting new police chiefs, days after a similar rejig in the administrative setup.

The police and administrative changes come ahead of the summer season that usually sees increased militant activities and law and order problems in the union territory. As many as 10 IPS officers were among the 25 senior personnel transferred which resulted in 14 districts -- seven each in the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region -- and three police districts in the valley getting new police bosses, officials said. These changes come close on the heels of the Jammu and Kashmir administration transferring 34 administrative officials including 21 IAS officers Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Srinagar and Jammu districts have got new senior superintendent of police (SSPs), while four zones of Srinagar have also got new SPs.

Principal Secretary (Home) Shaleen Kabra said in an order that Anantnag SP Sandeep Choudhary (IPS) has been transferred and now posted as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar.

For the 35-year-old J&K-cadre IPS officer of the 2012-batch, it will be his third assignment as the head of a district police in Kashmir. As Pulwama SP, he shot to fame by providing free guidance and coaching to youngsters, helping them qualify for competitive exams.

In the summer capital city of Srinagar, Tanushree (IPS), Perbeet Singh, Mubasher Hussain and Irshad Hussain Rather have been posted as the new SPs of East, West, North and Hazratbal zones respectively.

Rajouri SP Chandan Kohli (IPS) has now been posted as the SSP Jammu, the statement said.

IPS officers Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Vinod Kumar, G V Sundeep Chakravarthy, Sheema Nabi Qasba and P D Nitya have been posted as the SPs of Baramulla, Poonch, Kupwara, Rajouri and Ramban districts. IPS officers Sudhanshu Verma and Sandeep Gupta have been posted as the SPs of Sopore and Handwara police districts.

Kashmir Police Service officers Suhail Munawar Mir, Shailendra Singh, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, Tahir Saleem Khan, Mohammad Zaid, Ramesh Chander Kotwal, Shafqat Hussain have been posted as new SPs of Ganderbal, Reasi, Anantnag, Budgam, Bandipore, Kathua and Kishtwar districts, the order said. Mohd Yousuf has been posted as the SP of Awantipora police district.

Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, SP Security, J&K will hold the additional charge of SSP Security, Kashmir, the order said.

Paramvir Singh, awaiting orders, is posted as Additional Secretary (Technical) on deputation to Road Safety Council, while R K Bhat, who shall, pending investigation in FIR registered against him, remain attached in the Home Department.

Shahzad Ahmad Salaria, SP West, Srinagar has been transferred and now posted as SP APCR, Jammu. Shailendra Mishra (IPS), Rahul Malik (IPS), Shridhar Patil (IPS), Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar (IPS), Amod Nagpure (IPS), Mohd Haseeb Mughal, Haseeb ur-Rehman, Abdul Qayoom, Rashmi Wazir, Ramesh Kumar Angral, Harmeet Singh, Javid Iqbal and Poswal have been asked to report to the police headquarter and await further posting orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)